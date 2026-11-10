OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County voters have approved an additional 0.20-mill tax to fund improvements and expansion of the county’s parks and open spaces.

WATCH: Ottawa County voters approve parks millage increase for trails, accessibility and conservation

Ottawa County voters approve parks millage increase for trails, accessibility and conservation

The proposal appeared on Tuesday’s ballot just three months after voters approved the renewal and restoration of the county’s existing 0.33-mill Parks and Open Space Millage in August.

With the additional millage approved, the two measures will result in a combined rate of 0.53 mills from 2027 through 2036.

Most of the revenue from the existing 0.33-mill levy goes toward keeping the county’s current parks and facilities operating. The newly approved 0.20 mills will give the county additional money for improvements and future projects.

Among the projects identified by the county are additional trail connections and water access, along with restrooms designed for year-round use at six county park properties. Those locations are Riley Trails, Paw Paw Park, Bend Area, Rosy Mound, Eastmanville Farm and Grand Ravines.

The additional funding could also be used to clear snow from certain regional trails during the winter.

Other planned projects include nature playscapes at Paw Paw Park and Hemlock Crossing, improvements to the Grand Ravines Dog Park and future work at the Bend Area.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 A trail at Rosy Mound Natural Area, one of the Ottawa County park properties included in plans tied to the parks millage proposal.

The proposal also includes $3 million that could be used to buy additional property, particularly land that could expand areas the county already owns.

Some of the additional revenue is intended for conservation efforts. That could include restoring wetlands and forests, controlling invasive species and addressing risks to natural areas from flooding and wildfires.

The county also identified nature education as one use for the money, including facilities and gathering areas that could accommodate school field trips, public programs and other visitors. Potential locations include Bend Area, Upper Macatawa and Eastmanville Farm.

The county says it has heard from more than 10,000 residents about its parks since 2020. That community feedback helped shape the projects included in the November proposal, including improved connections between trails, greater recreational access throughout the year and additional conservation work.

County officials have said the existing millage is largely needed to operate and maintain the parks residents already use. At the same time, the county says its population is growing and its park system is aging, increasing the need for maintenance and replacement of older infrastructure.

The combined 0.53-mill rate will run for 10 years, beginning in 2027 and continuing through 2036.

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