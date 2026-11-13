HOLLAND, Mich. — Michigan Sports Academies Lakeshore has completed a major expansion of its Holland facility, adding 54,150 square feet of indoor athletic space and a new outdoor turf field.

Construction on the expansion began after MSA announced the project in December 2024. The work increases the size of the Holland campus from 3 acres to 10 acres.

WATCH: MSA Lakeshore completes major expansion, adds indoor turf and courts in Holland

MSA Lakeshore completes major expansion, adds indoor turf and courts in Holland

MSA welcomed the community Thursday for an open house to show off the expanded spaces.

The indoor expansion includes 27,000 square feet of turf designed for 7-on-7 soccer and a 13,000-square-foot hard court for basketball and volleyball. The new gymnasium features three basketball courts and four additional volleyball courts.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 A young athlete takes a shot on one of the basketball courts at MSA Lakeshore's expanded Holland facility.

The facility also added a concession area and retail space, along with expanded parking and designated athlete drop-off and pick-up lanes.

With colder weather approaching, Scott Redman, MSA Lakeshore's building manager, said the indoor turf will give athletes a place to keep playing.

"A big need for the indoor turf facility," Redman said. "Here in West Michigan, soon things will change, and this has a really nice roof over it, and it's nice and toasty in there."

Redman said the new space is already attracting interest.

"We've hopefully filled that need, and it's filling up fast," Redman said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Hope College men's lacrosse players show their school spirit while testing out the new indoor turf at MSA Lakeshore in Holland.

The project also includes a 91,500-square-foot outdoor turf field. The field is designed for 11-on-11 youth soccer and has markings for lacrosse and football.

The new indoor turf is already getting attention from local athletes, including Hope College's men's lacrosse team.

For 12-year-old Evie Kiekintveld of Holland, the expansion means more space for local athletes to practice and compete.

"I thought it was really big and, like, really had a lot of space that, like, people could play on," Kiekintveld said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 MSA Lakeshore athlete Evie Kiekintveld, 12, talks about playing soccer, futsal and volleyball at the Holland facility.

Kiekintveld and fellow 12-year-old Holland athlete Victoria Tapia both participate in soccer, futsal and volleyball at MSA.

Tapia said the facility gives local families access to more athletic programs without having to travel as far.

"Instead of driving to Grand Rapids, that is 45 minutes away, it's here in our hometown, Holland, Michigan," Tapia said.

MSA Lakeshore offers youth programs through the Michigan Basketball Academy, Michigan Volleyball Academy and Michigan Futbol Academy. The organization also offers adult soccer leagues, pickleball leagues and flag football, along with recreational drop-in opportunities.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 MSA Lakeshore athlete Victoria Tapia, 12, discusses participating in soccer, futsal and volleyball at MSA Lakeshore.

The facility has six dedicated pickleball courts available for open play, leagues, tournaments and private rentals. Community members can also reserve courts and fields or rent the space for events and gatherings.

MSA says it serves more than 8,500 youth athletes ages 2 to 19 annually across five West Michigan locations. The organization hopes the additional space in Holland will help bring more families from the surrounding Lakeshore communities, including Grand Haven and Muskegon, into its programs.

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