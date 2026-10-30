HOLLAND, Mich. — The suspect who fired shots and then barricaded himself inside a camper at a campground in Holland Township has been identified.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Lance Wade Wilson, of Derrider, Louisiana, has been charged with Discharge of a Firearm in a Building, Felonious Assault, Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence of Alcohol and Reckless Use of a Firearm.

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Louisiana man charged in shooting, barricaded situation at Holland Township campground

On Wednesday afternoon, Wilson was inside his camper at Drew's Country Campground on Ransom St. when he allegedly fired shots through his camper.

Watch below: Suspect in custody after critical incident at a Holland Township campground

Suspect in custody after critical incident at a Holland Township camper; US-31 set to reopen shortly

After an investigation, deputies say that the victim was a contractor, doing work on the camper, while Wilson was inside. He was also reportedly aware that the work was being done.

Deputies say that when the victim knocked on the door to discuss payment, Wilson fired shots through the door for an unknown reason. The victim was not shot.

He then barricaded himself inside the camper, but surrendered voluntarily to police just after 6 p.m.

Deputies say that Wilson had been temporarily living in his camper at the campground.

He was arraigned on the charges and given a $25,000 cash/surety bond and remains in the Ottawa County Jail.

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