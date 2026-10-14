LAUP gala to honor Tino Reyes’ legacy, celebrate organization’s roots

HOLLAND, Mich. — A gathering at Lupita Reyes’ home helped lay the groundwork for an organization that continues to serve Latino families in West Michigan.

Reyes, her husband, Celestino “Tino” Reyes, and three other community members came together to discuss barriers facing Latino families, including access to housing, employment and education.

“We wanted to work together with the city, with the people, and we did that,” Reyes said.

She said those conversations helped give rise to the Latin American Society, a predecessor to today’s Latin Americans United for Progress, known as LAUP.

Now, the organization is preparing to celebrate its history at its 10th annual gala Friday, Oct. 16, at the Holland Civic Center. This year’s theme is “Honoring Our Past. Building Our Future.”

The event will feature the first Tino Reyes Legacy Award. LAUP Executive Director Alejandra Guillén said the award will recognize someone who embodies his commitment to serving the community.

For Lupita Reyes, the recognition is personal.

“When when I found that out, I cried because finally someone's going to recognize the person that needs to be recognized, not me, my husband,” she said.

She remembers Tino as someone who often worked behind the scenes while encouraging her to speak up.

“He was a man behind the scenes. He always pushed me to the front. You talk. You do this. You do that,” she said.

Guillén said the founders’ work continues to shape the organization’s mission.

“I think the legacy that our founders are leaving is not just what they leave behind, but it's also how they inspire the next generation to continue that work,” she said.

That work includes listening to families and responding to the needs they identify, Guillén said.

“We're continuing to fight the fight. We're continuing to do the work. We're continuing to listen to the people,” she said.

The gala is sold out, but people can still support LAUP through a public silent auction. Bidding opens at 9 a.m. Friday and closes at 8 p.m.

Auction items include Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers memorabilia, gift baskets and other offerings. Guillén said proceeds will help sustain LAUP’s year-round programming.

She says people can also support the organization by donating, volunteering, mentoring a student or offering to host a workshop.

As LAUP looks ahead, Guillén said its goal is to continue building on the founders’ work.

“And looking in the future is ensuring that we can continue to sustain, we can continue building, growing, expanding, and reaching more families in need,” she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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