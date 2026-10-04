LAUP connects Latino families with mental health support in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — After moving from Colombia to the United States, Lina Zapata felt she had left more than a career behind. She was struggling with her sense of identity.

“Back home, I was a working professional, but here, I am simply ‘Dylan’s mom’ — my three-year-old baby,” Zapata said.

The transition, combined with the stress of immigration paperwork, left her feeling overwhelmed. When Latin Americans United for Progress, known as LAUP, began offering mental health services in Holland, she signed up.

“I came looking for help to rediscover myself, and that’s why I attended,” she said.

At a recent LAUP workshop, Zapata and other participants decorated handheld mirrors with words of affirmation — reminders of their strengths and self-worth.

The activity is part of LAUP’s effort to address stigma and connect Latino families with mental health care.

Psychologist Luis Valencia said some of his Latino clients initially describe headaches, exhaustion or difficulty sleeping. As those conversations develop, they may begin discussing the emotional strain of adjusting to a new country.

He says speaking their language and understanding their culture can help them open up.

“To say como te siente soy vamos a trabajar de aquí. That opens already their heart. Like okay, somebody who can speak my language, and you know only about the language, understanding the culture," Valencia said.

But seeking care can come with obstacles. Valencia identified cost, insurance coverage, a shortage of bilingual therapists and fear of being judged as barriers.

Melinda Bramasco, a resource navigator at LAUP, said she has encountered similar hesitation within her own family.

“I know from firsthand family members saying, like, ‘I’m not crazy. Why am I gonna seek services?’” Bramasco said.

She said some people worry that sharing their struggles will change how relatives see them. Having someone outside the family to listen can offer another source of support.

“We need to break that stigma for the Latino family members,” Bramasco said.

LAUP hosts mental health workshops once a month and offers access to two in-house psychologists. Bramasco said the psychologists are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

The organization also offers financial assistance for qualifying clients who cannot afford services.

For Zapata, she says LAUP has provided support both for her mental health and for rebuilding confidence in her new community.

“I am eternally grateful,” Zapata said. “First, because thanks to LAUP, I took the risk of presenting my empanadas and launching my own business.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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