HOLLAND, Mich. — Runners and walkers in Holland and Zeeland will have two opportunities to start Thanksgiving Day on the move, with turkey trots scheduled in both communities Thursday morning.

WATCH: Holland, Zeeland turkey trots to kick off Thanksgiving morning

Holland, Zeeland turkey trots to kick off Thanksgiving morning

The Holland Turkey Trot 5K and the Zeeland Turkey Trot 8K are both scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 26. Both races will take participants through their respective downtowns while raising money for local organizations.

In Holland, the Turkey Trot 5K will start and finish on Eighth Street between Central and College avenues. The course takes runners through Windmill Island Gardens, including a pass near the De Zwaan Windmill, before sending them back toward downtown for the finish.

Registration for this year's Holland race is sold out, but organizers are encouraging people to come downtown to cheer on runners.

The event debuted in 2025 with 1,245 participants. A portion of proceeds from this year's race will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holland.

Several downtown streets will be affected during the race, including Seventh and Eighth streets. Organizers are encouraging participants to arrive early and carpool when possible.

Just a few miles away, the 12th annual Zeeland Turkey Trot 8K will also begin at 8 a.m.

The 4.97-mile race starts and finishes on Main Avenue in downtown Zeeland, near Frank's Restaurant. From there, runners will travel through several Zeeland streets and neighborhoods before returning downtown.

This year's Zeeland Turkey Trot will benefit The Bridge Youth Center.

Registration for the Zeeland race remains open through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to the event's registration page. The cost is $50, plus a signup fee.

Strollers are allowed on the Zeeland course, although organizers ask participants using them to start toward the back of the group. Dogs are not permitted.

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