HOLLAND, Mich. — The holiday season is getting underway in downtown Holland this weekend with the return of the Holland Kerstmarkt and the annual Holiday Open House.

WATCH: Holland kicks off holiday season with Kerstmarkt, Holiday Open House this weekend

Holland kicks off holiday season with Kerstmarkt, Holiday Open House this weekend

The Holland Kerstmarkt opens Friday, Nov. 20, outside the Holland Civic Center Place.

The European-style outdoor market features more than 25 artisan vendors offering handmade gifts, holiday decorations, food and other items. Visitors can also enjoy glühwein and special appearances throughout the season, including the Dutch Sinterklaas.

The market will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 19.

The celebration continues Saturday, Nov. 21, with downtown Holland's Holiday Open House from 5 to 8 p.m.

Participating shops and restaurants will offer promotions that include discounts, giveaways, complimentary refreshments and free gift wrapping. Families can also meet Santa and an elf, visit a reindeer petting corral, listen to strolling carolers and sample freshly roasted chestnuts.

The weekend is just the beginning of several weeks of holiday events planned downtown.

For the first time, downtown businesses will participate in a coordinated Black Friday event Nov. 27, with participating businesses opening at 9 a.m. and offering deals and promotions.

Small Business Saturday follows Nov. 28, when local businesses will offer additional discounts, giveaways and promotions. Shoppers can also participate in a selfie contest for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a downtown Holland business.

The annual Parade of Lights returns Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

More than 80 floats, vehicles, walkers and marching bands decorated with thousands of lights are expected to travel along Eighth Street from Columbia Avenue to the Holland Civic Center Place. Santa Claus will also make his arrival downtown during the parade.

Other events planned for December include a holiday coloring contest for children ages 1-12, appearances by Strolling Santa on Dec. 5, 12 and 19, and the annual Shopping Jam on Dec. 12. The Holland Farmers Market will also continue operating during November and December.

Additional seasonal attractions include Dutch Winterfest, Magic at the Mill at Windmill Island Gardens and ice skating and curling at the Holland Ice Park.

More information about downtown Holland's holiday events is available here.

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