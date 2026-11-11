Holland Ice Park gears up for second season beginning Friday, Nov. 20

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Ice Park will open for its second season on Friday, Nov. 20, building off of an incredibly successful debut last winter.

The park became a winter destination for West Michigan, and officials said this winter, "we look forward to welcoming even more guests onto the ice with additional skating sessions, curling clinics, and Learn to Skate classes designed to give kids in our community more opportunities to get on the ice and enjoy outdoor recreation during Michigan’s winter months."

Watch below: Previous coverage on the Holland Ice Park

Holland Ice Park draws thousands with over 26,000 tickets sold since November opening

Last year, the facility opened with an ice skating pond, a 700-foot ice skating ribbon, a curling sheet, three fireplaces and a concession stand. Tickets must be purchased in advance for those attending.

The ice park will be open Tuesdays through Sundays this winter, with ice skating beginning Nov. 20 and curling beginning Dec. 1.

This year will also feature several season events. They include:



Dutch Winterfest: "Holidays on the Canals" - Dec. 1-5

Character Skate Wednesdays - Every Wednesday in January, February and March

Love on the Ice at the Holland Ice Park - Feb. 12-14, 2027

Glow Nights at the Ice Park - Every Friday in January, February and March

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube