HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital's School Nurse Fun Run is back for its 14th year, raising money to support healthcare services for thousands of students across the lakeshore.

WATCH: Holland Hospital's 14th annual school nurse fun run returns to support student healthcare

Holland Hospital's 14th annual school nurse fun run returns to support student healthcare

The event has raised more than $432,000 since 2013 to fund Holland Hospital's School Nurse Program. Hospital nurses serve more than 13,000 students in 30 schools, providing emergency care, medications, chronic disease management and mental health support.

Last school year, nurses recorded more than 35,000 student visits and administered over 22,000 medications.

The non-competitive event includes a 5K run and a 1.5-mile walk and run at Kollen Park. The fun run takes place Oct. 1, with registration beginning at 5 p.m. and the race starting at 6 p.m.

Students can participate for free by committing to a personal health goal. Adult registration costs $20.

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