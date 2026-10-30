Holland celebrates Día de los Muertos with ofrendas, music and family traditions

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Día de los Muertos celebration brought families to the Holland Armory to honor loved ones who have died and share a tradition passed down through generations.

Latin Americans United for Progress and the Holland Museum partnered for the Oct. 24 event, which featured ofrendas, music, dance performances and activities for children.

LAUP Executive Director Alejandra Guillén said the celebration offered an opportunity to share Mexican traditions with the broader Holland community.

Guillén has celebrated Día de los Muertos since childhood. Her family created an ofrenda honoring her grandfather, who died before she was born, and added other loved ones over the years.

“Now I, as an adult, I get to do my own with my loved ones, with my partners' loved ones, and celebrate and remember our our departed like that,” Guillén said.

Ofrendas are displays honoring loved ones through photographs, food and other meaningful items. Edgar Mandujano, LAUP’s business hub coordinator, said families often include things the person enjoyed.

“We we leave some of their favorite items. Maybe it's their favorite food, favorite snacks,” Mandujano said. “Just as like again a way to celebrate them, honor them, and invite them spiritually into our house.”

Schools also contributed ofrendas, allowing students to learn about the tradition and share their displays with the community. Participants included Holland West, Holland Heights, Jefferson, Hamilton High School, Holland Language Academy and Black River.

Mandujano said involving schools gives students a chance to learn about Día de los Muertos and the local organizations helping bring the celebration together.

Visitors could also watch folklórico and other live performances, browse a market and participate in art activities with CultureWorks. Face painting and hair braiding were among the activities offered by LAUP.

Michelle Stempien, executive director of the Holland Museum, said the museum has worked with LAUP on the celebration for five years.

She said the partnership creates opportunities for residents to come together, learn and share their experiences.

“We also feel it's very important that we are telling everyone's story here in Holland,” Stempien said. “That is what the museum is about.”

Guillén said sharing the celebration allows her to introduce others to her heritage while connecting with people who already practice the tradition.

"Representation matters, right? And so, for me here now is being able to share this piece of my own culture, my own roots, my heritage, my traditions to the rest of the community," Guillén said.

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