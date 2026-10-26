ZEELAND, Mich. — Families in Zeeland will have two opportunities to celebrate Halloween this year, beginning with downtown trick-or-treating Friday.

WATCH: Halloween fun returns to Zeeland with two days of trick-or-treating

Halloween fun returns to Zeeland with two days of trick-or-treating

Trick or Treat on Main Street will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in downtown Zeeland. Participating businesses along Main Street will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Families can also enjoy cider and donuts while supplies last and stop at photo stations to show off their Halloween costumes.

The Halloween festivities will continue Saturday, Oct. 31, when citywide trick-or-treating takes place from 5 to 7 p.m.

Neighbors who want to welcome trick-or-treaters are asked to turn on their exterior lights to signal that children can stop by their homes

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