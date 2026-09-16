HOLLAND, Mich. — Fall Fest returns to downtown Holland on Oct. 2 and 3, bringing a full weekend of activities across the city.

WATCH: Fall Fest returns to downtown Holland with a full weekend of events Oct. 2-3

Fall Fest returns to downtown Holland with a full weekend of events Oct. 2-3

The festival kicks off Friday, Oct. 2, with Tulip Time's Community Tulip Planting from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Window on the Waterfront, where volunteers will help plant 75,000 tulip bulbs for next spring's Tulip Time Festival.

The third annual Fall Fest Makers Market runs Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center, featuring more than 50 local artisans and crafters.

New this year, the Proost! Fall Tasting Tour offers a 21-and-up guided walk through downtown Holland with drinks and small bites. Tours run Friday and Saturday at 3, 4, and 5 p.m.

Friday night also features the annual Fire Truck Parade down 8th Street, starting at 7 p.m.

Downtown Holland

On Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Touch a Truck event returns to Windmill Island Gardens, giving kids a chance to explore emergency and construction vehicles up close.

Professional pumpkin carvers will create giant live displays in GDK Park on Friday and Saturday. T-Mobile Fiber will also have booths at the Civic Center and on 8th Street with family games, giveaways, and information about fiber internet in Holland.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube