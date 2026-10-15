Dutch Winterfest returns to Holland for 2nd year this December

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Tulip Time Festival is bringing a touch of the Netherlands to West Michigan this winter as the Dutch Winterfest returns this December.

The festival joins a variety of winter celebrations in Holland, including the Parade of Lights, Magic at the Mill, the Kerstmarkt and the city's new ice park.

According to festival organizers, Dutch Skate will be new for 2026 and take place at the Holland Ice Park. Dutch Skate is one of the most beloved winter traditions in the Netherlands, and features skaters dressed in traditional Dutch attire.

Dutch Winterfest

“We are incredibly excited to bring Dutch Winterfest back for a second year and continue building something special for our community,” said Gwen Auwerda, the executive director of Tulip Time Festival. “Dutch Skate is exactly the kind of experience we love creating. It brings our Dutch heritage to life in a new and unexpected way.”

Dutch Winterfest

Other events for Dutch Winterfest include the Sinterklaas Shuffle, which is a festive journey through Downtown Holland; the Holiday Huis Tour, giving a look inside unique building and spaces; Proost! Tasting Tour, pairing drinks with Dutch-inspired food; and Delft Downtown, which transforms public spaces with oversized ornaments, wooden shoes and other Dutch icons.

You can learn more and see the full schedule and ticket information on the Dutch Winterfest website.

Dutch Winterfest

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube