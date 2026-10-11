HOLLAND, Mich. — Families will have a chance to celebrate the fall season with costumes, candy and wildlife encounters when the Outdoor Discovery Center's annual Treats & Trails event returns Oct. 17.

WATCH: Costumes, candy and birds of prey return to ODC for annual Treats & Trails event

Costumes, candy and birds of prey return to ODC for annual Treats & Trails event

The family-friendly event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Outdoor Discovery Center and invites visitors to explore the organization's trails while participating in games, collecting candy and enjoying a variety of outdoor activities.

According to event organizers, children are encouraged to wear costumes as they travel along the trail route, which includes wildlife encounters, live birds of prey, campfire s'mores and access to several popular attractions. The Spoelhof Family Visitor Center, De Witt Birds of Prey Center and Eldean Family Nature Play Park will remain open throughout the event.

Organizers say the event is designed to be accessible for a wide range of visitors. The trails are wheelchair-, stroller- and wagon-friendly, with families walking a total of about 1.2 miles to experience the entire event.

Admission is $20 per family, and advance registration is recommended. Organizers noted that no new admissions will be allowed after 6 p.m. on the night of the event.

Dogs are not permitted because live birds of prey will be part of the event's wildlife encounters.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube