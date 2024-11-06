'Half the country is going to be deeply disappointed': Paul Hudson calls for unity post-election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Republican candidate Paul Hudson expressed optimism as election night unfolded in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, where he's facing off against incumbent Democrat Hillary Scholten.

Republican candidate for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District Paul Hudson tells FOX 17 on election night that unity will be vital as the country moves past the 2024 election.

“I think the reality tonight to keep in mind is that half the country is going to be deeply disappointed in the results tonight,” Hudson told FOX 17 reporter Waleed Alamleh.

“From my perspective, we need to win with class, we need to lose with grace, and then tomorrow, we need to wake up and come together as as Americans. That's really what's important here.”

Hudson is spending his 2024 election night at a watch party in downtown Grand Rapids.

“I’m loving the energy we're seeing out there. People have answered the call to go to the polls. Looks like we're going to have record turnout. That's a really terrific thing to see,” Hudson said.

“Everyone's voice is gonna be heard in this election. We're gonna have a lot of tight races come right down to the wire tonight, so we might be in for a late night.”

He is going up against Democrat Hillary Scholten, who won the congressional seat in 2022.

The district has historically voted Republican.

Hudson's campaign centered on finding common ground among voters, and avoiding divisive rhetoric.

“We've stayed out of a lot of the nonsense that's swirling in politics right now,” Hudson explained Tuesday night.

“We've stayed away from the divisive rhetoric and the nastiness, and we've really focused on a positive message for change, and that's really been resonating with the voters.”

Hudson is an attorney with nearly 20 years practicing law in the state.

He anticipates a late Tuesday night, with many tight races coming down to the wire.

As the night unfolds, Hudson remains confident in his campaign's message and the district's desire for unity and progress.

