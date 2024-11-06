Watch Now
ELECTION RESULTS: Hillary Scholten will take a 2nd term in Washington

U.S. Repsentative Hillary Scholten (D), is running for re-election in Michigan's 3rd congressional district.
The first woman to serve West Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives will be spending 2 more years in Washington.

Decision Desk HQ is projecting U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten has won the race for Michigan's 3rd Congressional district.

She won over challenger Paul Hudson, who took to social media to express not only his disappointment in the outcome but his gratitude for those who supported his bid.

Scholten was the first Democrat elected to the House of Representatives by West Michigan voters in nearly 50 years in 2022.

District three represents portions of Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties, including Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Grand Haven.

