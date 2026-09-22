Gun in 3rd-grade student's backpack discharges at Battle Creek school

A 3rd-grade student at Ann J. Kellogg Elementary School brought a gun to school in their backpack on Tuesday and it discharged, district officials say.

According to the Battle Creek School District, the firearm discharged and the school was immediately placed on lockdown. No one was hurt.

Staff and law enforcement recovered and secured the firearm, and the student was removed from the school. Officials said there were no threats reported before this incident.

Ann J. Kellogg Elementary will remain under Secure and Teach protocols while the district and law enforcement investigate.

Attached is our statement and a copy of the email we sent to families.

"Upon identifying the weapon, school staff and law enforcement acted swiftly according to our safety protocols. The weapon was secured immediately by law enforcement, and the student was safely removed from the general population. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was placed on a temporary lockdown while police thoroughly checked and cleared the facility," a letter to families reads.

"The physical and emotional safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. To support our school community: Additional law enforcement and district security presence will be on campus tomorrow.Crisis counselors, social workers, and mental health professionals will be on site starting tomorrow morning to provide counseling and support for any student or staff member who needs it," the letter continues.

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