Raising Cane’s opens second Kent County location in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Raising Cane’s opened Thursday in Grandville, adding a second Kent County location less than a year after opening in Kentwood.

The company says the new restaurant created approximately 116 local jobs.

Kevin Ryan, regional vice president for Raising Cane’s, said the surrounding shopping area and proximity to Grandville High School helped attract the chain to the location.

“We saw Grand Rapids in general as a really good opportunity,” Ryan said. “It's a really great community.”

Some customers made plans well ahead of the 10 a.m. opening. Ryan said the first customer arrived around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and camped out with family overnight.

Employees had been training for five days following about four weeks of hiring, he said.

Thursday’s festivities included a ribbon-cutting with the Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce, a performance by Grandville High School’s cheer team and $1,000 donations to both the school and the Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids.

Customers could also enter a drawing for free Cane’s for a year before the restaurant opened.

Ryan said the restaurant’s team coordinated with mall management on a traffic plan designed to avoid blocking neighboring businesses.

“We always want to be really great partners in the business and great neighbors,” he said.

The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

It is located at 3980 Rivertown Mall Path.

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