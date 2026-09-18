Man wanted in 12 alleged peeping incidents in Allendale Twp. since 2025 is arrested

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man believed to be connected to a dozen peeping incidents at off-campus housing areas in Allendale Township over the past year has been arrested.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the 34-year-old man from the Grandville area was taken into custody on Sept. 17 following an alleged home invasion in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 14.

The sheriff's office said they have been investigating a string of window peeping, surveillance of unclothed persons and home invasion incidents if off-campus housing areas since September 2025.

Investigators have been working to identify the suspect and have received 12 reports of similar cases. The reports said a man was peeping into windows and/or recording female residents inside their apartments. In other incidents, the man entered apartments.

According to the sheriff's office, the final alleged home invasion was on Sept. 14 around 4:30 a.m. on Becker Dr. in Allen Township.

The suspect allegedly entered the apartment as female residents slept inside. One of the women woke up to the man in her bedroom and called police, but the suspect fled.

Investigators say they eventually identified the suspect and took him into custody. He's being lodged at the Ottawa County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube