Man allegedly involved in 12 separate peeping incidents facing multiple charges

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man believed to be connected to a dozen peeping incidents at off-campus housing areas in Allendale Township over the past year is facing multiple charges for his alleged actions.

Samuel Harsh Wilson, 34, was arraigned by Judge Judith Mulder Monday, on the following charges:



Surveilling an Unclothed Person (2 counts)

Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime

Disorderly Person/Window Peeper

He was booked into the Ottawa County Jail and has a $50,000 bond according to court records.

Two Grand Valley State University students who spoke with FOX 17's Julie Dunmire recently say they were relieved when they heard the news of his arrest. Both live at Enclave Apartments, an off-campus housing complex impacted, according to the Sheriff's office.

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"Do you feel a little better that he’s arrested?" Julie Dunmire asked.

"Absolutely, but also, you never know if there are other people that are doing it as well," GVSU student Ava Woolf said.

Tatum Roberts says she's sleeping better at night.

"Every night, I’ve just been scared to go to bed. I check the Ring, we have a Ring camera and I check it every night before I go to bed,” GVSU student Tatum Roberts said.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the 34-year-old man from the Grandville area was taken into custody on Sept. 17 following an alleged home invasion in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 14.



The sheriff's office said they have been investigating a string of window peeping, surveillance of unclothed persons and home invasion incidents in off-campus housing areas since September 2025.

Investigators have been working to identify the suspect and have received 12 reports of similar cases. The reports said a man was peeping into windows and/or recording female residents inside their apartments. In other incidents, the man entered apartments.

According to the sheriff's office, the final alleged home invasion was on Sept. 14 around 4:30 a.m. on Becker Dr. in Allendale Township.

The suspect allegedly entered the apartment as female residents slept inside. One of the women woke up to the man in her bedroom and called police, but the suspect fled.

Investigators say they eventually identified the suspect and took him into custody. He's being lodged at the Ottawa County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

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