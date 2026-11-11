Jenison High School club meeting won’t go ahead as scheduled after flyer draws backlash

JENISON, Mich. — A student club meeting at Jenison High School won’t go ahead as scheduled after an online flyer asking “Are Muslims bad news for America?” drew backlash from parents, neighbors and members of the local Muslim community.

Club America had advertised the meeting for Thursday, Nov. 12, in the school’s media center. The club later posted a revised flyer asking, “Is Islam compatible with Western civilization?” In the caption, the club said the school had asked it to change the wording and that the topic would remain mostly the same.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Brandon Graham cited safety concerns and the potential for significant disruption. He said the district and club organizers decided the meeting could not go ahead as scheduled. The letter did not give a new date.

Aanya Usmani, a local community organizer, said she learned about the flyer from her sister, who is in high school.

“I was shocked at the wording first,” Usmani said. "I also can't say that I'm too surprised because I kind of know what the sentiments are around Islam right now in the state of Michigan and across the country really. So for it to be high school students putting on this event, it's just so unfortunate.”

Usmani wrote and shared an email template so people could contact school administrators. She said she wants the club disbanded at Jenison High School.

“I think that parents and students and community members should continue to email and call the superintendent and the principal,” Usmani said.

At the mosque where Usmani attended Sunday school as a child, Imam Sharif Sahibzada said he encourages people with different views to speak directly with one another.

He said he has hosted college students at the mosque to answer their questions about Islam and welcomes others who want to learn about the faith.



“Our doors are open. Any time, anyone can come, and we can explain what we are doing, who we are, what is our motive, and what is our faith," Sahibzada said.

FOX 17 obtained the full statement Jenison Public Schools sent to families.

JPS Families,

This communication is regarding a planned student-initiated club meeting at Jenison High School. The organization referenced is a student-initiated, non-curricular club operating under JPS Board Policy 5510. Consistent with this policy, the club is student-led and is not sponsored by Jenison Public Schools. While students have opportunities to engage in discussions involving a variety of religious, political, and philosophical perspectives, these activities remain subject to district expectations regarding student safety, appropriate conduct, and the orderly operation of our schools.

Over the past day, the district has become aware of growing concerns surrounding the planned meeting, including threats of protests and potential violence outside the event. These developments have raised significant concerns about our ability to maintain a safe and secure environment for students and staff.

We also recognize that the subject matter associated with the club's recent social media post has generated considerable concern and division within our school community. While JPS does not endorse the viewpoints expressed by student-initiated clubs, we remain committed to ensuring that discussions and activities occurring within our schools are consistent with district policies and legal standards.

Given the specific safety concerns and the potential for significant disruption associated with this meeting, the district and club organizers have determined that the event cannot proceed as scheduled.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support of Jenison Public Schools.

Dr. Brandon Graham

Superintendent

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