Hudsonville dental office offers free cleanings, fillings and extractions on annual care day

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Patients began lining up before sunrise Friday for a chance to receive free dental care at Hudsonville Dental.

The office hosted its annual Smiles from the Heart event, offering patients one free service: a cleaning, filling or tooth extraction. Dentists, hygienists, assistants and support staff volunteered their time for the event.

The office reached capacity before 9 a.m.

“The capacity being reached so early, it shows that we have a lot of people out there who need dental care, and we're here to help them,” dentist Dr. Jeremy Schell said.

Emily Thompson arrived around 5:30 a.m. and said five people were already ahead of her. Thompson, who is self-employed, came to the event needing two teeth removed.

“I've always been told I needed an oral surgeon, and they said no, you don't, and they yanked them out,” Thompson said. “ I was really grateful for that.”

Kyle Oliver arrived about an hour later. He said he does not receive dental insurance through his job and came seeking an extraction, as well as information about additional dental work he may need.

“Free dental care is very hard to find. Dental care, period, is expensive,” Oliver said.

Each patient was evaluated by the dental team before receiving treatment. Most received one procedure, allowing volunteers to serve as many people as possible.

“We will see patients that have put things off for years because of the cost,” Schell said. “I'm glad that we're able to do this today. So that's one less concern for them, one less worry on their mind.”

Smiles from the Heart began more than a decade ago after Hudsonville Dental founder Dr. Bradley Dykstra returned from a dental mission trip and considered how similar care could be provided closer to home.

At the office’s 2025 event, volunteers treated 93 patients and provided $38,498 in donated dental care.

Schell said the event is demanding for the volunteers but rewarding because of the relief it provides patients.

“There's so many stressful things in life today,” Schell said. “Dental care shouldn't be one of them for those patients.”

For Thompson, the experience also introduced her to an office she now plans to visit again.

“Everybody was just so kind,” Thompson said. “I'm definitely going to come back.”

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