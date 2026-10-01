Grandville Police Department hosting food drive for faith-based food pantries on Oct. 10

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department is once again hosting its Food and Basic Needs Drive alongside faith-based food pantries this month.

The annual drive will take place Saturday, Oct. 10. in support of National Faith and Blue Weekend.

The community will be able to donate goods at three locations from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The locations are:



Grandville Police Department – 3181 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville

Grandville Family Fare – 3960 44th St. SW, Grandville

Grandville Target – 3130 44th St. SW, Grandville

Donations of food, personal care items and other basic necessities will support local food pantries that help people in the community.

You can see a list of items needed in the flyer below.

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