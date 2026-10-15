14-year-old hit and killed by car in Grandville on Wednesday night

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A 14-year-old who was hit by a car in Grandville on Wednesday night has died, police confirmed to Fox 17.

According to the Grandville Police Department, emergency crews responded to the area of Chicago Drive SW and Canal Avenue SW after a 14-year-old was struck by a vehicle.

The child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said that the teen was crossing the road and struck by a car traveling east on Chicago Dr. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police say neither speed or alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact the Grandville Police Department at (616) 538-6110, option 2.

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