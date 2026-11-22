GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY — A Thanksgiving tradition is back on its feet at Grand Valley State University, bringing runners together for a festive 5K while helping the university's club cross country team raise money for national competitions.

After being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grand Valley Turkey Trot made its return last year, thanks to members of the cross country club who wanted to revive the holiday tradition while supporting their team.

This year, around 200 runners laced up their sneakers for the 3.1-mile race, doubling last year's turnout of approximately 100 participants.

But behind the festive atmosphere and friendly competition is a much bigger goal.

"This event is definitely our major contributor to the club's finances," said Turkey Trot Director Lauren Jousma. "We're almost entirely self-funded, so we are responsible for raising our own support for the club."

Unlike university-funded athletic programs, the club cross country team relies on fundraising and contributions from its members to cover expenses, including travel to competitions.

That financial challenge has prevented the team from competing at the national level in the past. A few years ago, the runners qualified for a club national championship event but were unable to attend because they couldn't afford the trip.

Reviving the Turkey Trot has helped change that.

"With the help of money raised during the Turkey Trot, we were able to send the club to nationals this year," Jousma said. "So, that has been super exciting and something that the Turkey Trot helps support."

Now, the annual 5K has become one of the club's largest fundraisers, helping runners pursue opportunities they've worked hard to earn.

And this year's event brought even more reasons to celebrate, with warmer weather, sunshine and a growing number of participants.

"Yeah, it's great. Everyone's laughing, smiling and the sun's out," said Turkey Trot Co-Director Zack Williams. "It's a lot nicer than last year, so it's great."

The support extended beyond the runners themselves, with several local businesses stepping up to help make the event possible.

Big Apple Bagels donated bagels for participants at the finish line, while Body Bar Studio also contributed to the event. Meadows Crossing, a local apartment community, donated shirts for the race.

Organizers say those partnerships have made the event even more meaningful, showing how the community is coming together to support the club.

For the Grand Valley cross country team, the Turkey Trot is about more than raising money. It's an opportunity to bring back a beloved holiday tradition, connect with the community and help student-athletes continue chasing their goals.

And whether participants were racing for a personal best or simply looking to burn a few calories before Thanksgiving dinner, the goal was the same: bringing people together and giving a holiday tradition a second wind.