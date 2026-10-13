Zoo Goes Boo returning to John Ball Zoo the next 3 weekends

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo is bringing back its "Zoo Goes Boo" event this month, bringing the Halloween spirit to the zoo.

According to the zoo, the event will take place on three weekends from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1 and will be part of the regular zoo admission.

Zoo Goes Boo brings Halloween decorations, treat stations, costumes, entertainment and more.

"Zoo Goes Boo is designed for children and adults who want a playful Halloween experience rather than a frightening one. Guests can wear costumes, gather treats, enjoy seasonal entertainment, and pause to observe animal residents along the way. The result is a family tradition that feels special while still offering the learning, movement, and outdoor time of a day at the Zoo," Zoo officials said.

There will be 13 treat stations throughout the zoo. Those dressing up cannot use full face masks or costume weapons.

Zoo visitors will also see magicians, fire dancers, villains and other performers, with character rotations happening throughout the day.

Members will have early access from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with general admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can learn more about Zoo Goes Boo here.

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