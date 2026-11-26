GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hot dogs may not be a traditional Thanksgiving meal, but Yesterdog in Grand Rapids is bringing neighbors together this holiday by serving them for free.

For the second year in a row, the restaurant welcomed guests on Thanksgiving, offering up to three free hot dogs, chips, soda, pumpkin pie and bagels donated by Terra Bagel.

The tradition began after the restaurant's owners, who previously delivered Thanksgiving meals to those in need, learned that the group they volunteered with would no longer be organizing those deliveries.

After purchasing Yesterdog about a year and a half ago, they saw an opportunity to continue giving back by opening the restaurant's doors to the community.

Yesterdog co-owner Lisa Rapoport said rising grocery costs can make the holidays especially difficult for some, and the restaurant hopes to provide more than just a free meal.

“So whether you’re just in need of a warm meal or even just companionship and being around other people, we wanted to have a welcoming place where everyone could gather together today.”

The event is also a family affair, with the owners' parents and children volunteering alongside them. Rapoport said that while it isn't a traditional Thanksgiving celebration for their family, it's a meaningful way to spend the holiday together while helping others.

She hopes guests leave not only with a full stomach but also with a sense of community and companionship.

The owners said they plan to continue offering free Thanksgiving meals for years to come.

Watch the video report

Yesterdog brings community together with free Thanksgiving meals

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube