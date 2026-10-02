West Michigan gala celebrates 25 influential Latino leaders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Twenty-five Latino leaders from across West Michigan were recognized Thursday night for their contributions to business, public service and their communities.

The 25 Most Influential Latinos in West Michigan Gala, presented by Vive Michigan, brought together honorees whose careers and backgrounds span a variety of fields.

Among them was Alejandra Guillén, executive director of Latin Americans United for Progress. Guillén was born and raised in Mexico and moved to West Michigan about five years ago.

“As an immigrant, it's been so beautiful to experience and explore this part of my identity, and I've gotten to meet amazing people, wonderful mentors and leaders,” Guillén said.

She said Latino contributions extend well beyond the celebration.

“I think it's important to also understand that the contributions of Latinos happen every single day, and they are vital to our economy, to our community, to the prosperity of our state, and really the fabric of this country,” Guillén said.

For honoree Zorimar Johnson, that impact has come through nearly three decades with the 17th Circuit Court Family Division.

Johnson, who was born in Puerto Rico and raised in West Michigan, spent years as a juvenile probation officer and now supervises juvenile probation officers.

“It feels great because it also goes to show that the work that I've done out in this community has not been unseen. It's been seen,” Johnson said.

Johnson said speaking both Spanish and English has also helped her assist Latino families navigating the court system.

“I've been able to really help out mi gente, you know, help them with the translation, maybe making sure that they get to where they have to be,” Johnson said.

Ana Ramirez-Saenz was also recognized for her work in West Michigan.

Ramirez-Saenz started La Fuente in 2000 after a career in banking and private industry. What began with a translation project later expanded to include interpretation and multimedia services.

“There is such a need for language access. There is such a need for us to understand each other, and there's such a need to make those connections,” Ramirez-Saenz said. Pasted text

Ramirez-Saenz said the region's Latino business community extends across a wide range of industries, including technology, engineering, communications and professional services.

She said those businesses have also created opportunities for collaboration within the community.

“It's helped me in the way of making connections and having collaborative opportunities, so that we come together around an initiative,” Ramirez-Saenz said.

Honoree Carlos Hidalgo's journey to the United States began when he was a teenager.

Hidalgo said he was born and raised in Cuba and came to the United States alone at age 15. He did not see his family again for six years.

He later built a career in marketing, including working in New York City, before eventually coming to Grand Rapids. Pasted text

Hidalgo said being selected as an honoree brought both pride and responsibility.

“I felt gratified, I felt honored, but I also felt a weight of representing the Latino community here in West Michigan, representing them well,” Hidalgo said.

Roberto Nicolas, Mexico's consul in Detroit, attended the gala to recognize the honorees and their work.

“To honor these people that work so hard for the Hispanic community, it's only deserving,” Nicolas said.

The gala marked the fourth consecutive year that 25 Latino leaders were honored for their work across West Michigan.

Money raised through the event supports “Looking to the Future” scholarships for Latino students in West Michigan.

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