Two hospitalized after Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in northeast Grand Rapids Saturday evening.

Several neighbors lined the street as firefighters worked at the home on Russwood Street NE, near Coit Avenue and 3 Mile Road. Neighbors told FOX 17 they heard numerous sirens and saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 5:56 p.m., according to Capt. Matt Dumond. Engine 9, responding from the department's Plainfield Avenue station, arrived about three minutes later.

Dumond said firefighters saw flames toward the back of the house when they arrived. Crews had also received a report that someone could be trapped inside and immediately entered the home to search.

FOX 17/Sarah Kolker

They found a man on the main floor and removed him from the house. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Dumond said the man's condition was not immediately known.

Another adult who had been inside the house was able to get out on their own. That person was also treated and taken to the hospital.

Two dogs were also removed from the home and received care at the scene. Their conditions were not immediately known. Firefighters believed a third dog was still unaccounted for at the time FOX 17 spoke with Dumond.

FOX 17/Sarah Kolker

Crews continued working at the house Saturday evening as they dealt with stubborn pockets of fire in the basement. Dumond cautioned that investigators had not determined whether the fire started there.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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