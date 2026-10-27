GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An exhibit featuring 12 trolls made from reclaimed materials is coming to the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park next year.

See more about the exhibition in the video below from Thomas Dambo

'TROLLS: A Field Study' exhibition coming to Meijer Gardens in 2027

Officials announced on Tuesday that "TROLLS: A Field Study" by Thomas Dambo will open at the gardens in May 2027, and it will be the first exhibition from Dambo in michigan.

Produced by Imagine in collaboration with Dambo, it will feature 12 larger-than-life troll sculptures made from materials like fallen branches, wooden pallets and twigs.

Photos and artwork by Thomas Dambo

“Perfect for families, couples, and anyone with a sense of adventure, TROLLS: A Field Study Presented by Macatawa Bank , Powered by Wintrust blends art, storytelling, and imagination ,” Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park COO Carol Kendra said in a statement. “ It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that invites you to walk alongside these playful sculptures and see the world through their eyes. Most importantly, the exhibition allows visitors to appreciate both nature and the sculptures as something beautiful while also inspir ing guests to recycle and reduce their impact on the environment."

Photos and artwork by Thomas Dambo

Dambo is celebrated for his work in more than 17 countries.

“Imagine is delighted to partner with Thomas Dambo to bring his imaginative vision of TROLLS: A Field Study to life. We’re excited to collaborate with Meijer Gardens on this one-of-a-kind exhibition that offers visitors an enchanting outdoor experience. This exhibition continues our mission of creating unforgettable moments that entertain, educate, and inspire. We’re proud to continue this journey in Grand Rapids," Imagine President and CEO Tom Zaller said in a statement.

Photos and artwork by Thomas Dambo

The exhibition will run from May 14 through Oct. 31, 2027. You can learn more on the website.

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