GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is warning motorists of a power outage impacting several traffic lights following a crash Monday morning.

We’re told a car hit a utility pole near Eastern and Temple streets.

Consumers Energy is working to restore power while the outage is in effect.

The city released the following map indicating the affected intersections:

City of Grand Rapids

