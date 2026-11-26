GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A powerful storm system moving across the country ahead of Thanksgiving could create travel disruptions well beyond the areas seeing the worst weather, including for travelers flying to or from West Michigan.

WATCH: Thanksgiving storm could affect West Michigan travelers, forces Macy’s parade postponement

Thanksgiving storm could affect West Michigan travelers, forces Macy’s parade postponement

FOX 17 meteorologist Colton Cichoracki said the system is bringing a mix of rain, snow and strong winds to different parts of the country, with potentially significant conditions along the East Coast.

While West Michigan is not expected to see the same level of impacts, Cichoracki said weather affecting major airports elsewhere could have a ripple effect on local flights.

“While here we may not see anything super significant in terms of impacts, but we all know the plane has to come from somewhere,” Cichoracki said. “And if those planes are coming from the big cities on the East Coast, I think that's where we may run into some delays at airports.”

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids expects precipitation to move into West Michigan late Thanksgiving, predominantly as rain. Cooler air could allow the rain to mix with or briefly change to snow early Friday morning.

Cichoracki said he doesn't expect major problems on local roads.

“I don't really expect a ton of road impacts from that, but maybe some slushy accumulation on like grass and maybe your car,” he said. “But I think the road temperatures are just too warm to see any major impacts.”

The storm is also expected to create hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan. The National Weather Service issued a gale warning for part of southern Lake Michigan, where northeast to north winds of 25 to 30 knots, gusts up to 35 knots and waves of 7 to 11 feet are expected from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

FOX 17 Lake Michigan and the South Haven pier are seen ahead of a Thanksgiving storm system expected to bring strong winds and hazardous lake conditions.

Cichoracki said gale warnings are not particularly unusual with strong, windy systems. He noted this time of year also typically sees fewer recreational boats on the lake but said anyone venturing onto the water should still be careful.

The storm has already forced changes to one of the country's best-known Thanksgiving traditions.

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City has been postponed until Saturday because of the expected severe weather. The parade is now scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. It is the first time the parade has been postponed because of weather.

Cichoracki said the decision was not particularly surprising given the forecast and the wind requirements surrounding the parade's large balloons.

“Certainly, you know, it is a strong system that's going to impact a lot of different things across a lot of the country,” he said.

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