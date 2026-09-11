Teatro Hispano de Michigan brings Latino stories to the Grand Rapids stage in Spanish

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the artists of Teatro Hispano de Michigan, the drama, music and passion unfolding onstage can feel like a novela coming to life.

But the performances offer more than entertainment. The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit is creating a space where Latino artists can tell stories rooted in their cultures and perform them in Spanish.

“It feels like home,” Artistic Director Erica Soto said. “It feels like, cómo estamos en la sala con un cafecito mirando a la novela con abuelita.”

The Michigan Hispanic Theater Company began in 2023 after Soto recognized a gap within the local arts community. As a longtime theater professional, Soto said she was often the only Latina and Spanish speaker involved in a production.

“We’re more than just ‘West Side Story,’ we’re more than just ‘In the Heights,’ which are incredible, incredible stories,” Soto said. “But there are so many stories told from our countries, from other lenses, that need to be told.”

The company works to uplift Latino writers, performers and other creatives while presenting stories authentically in their language.

For performer Carola Carassa, joining the company offered an opportunity to step outside her comfort zone and express emotions she once kept private.

“Being able to explore those range of emotions and being able to put Spanish words to it has been a very interesting experience for me,” Carassa said.

Diana Tello, the company’s director of stage and company management, said the organization became a community where she could embrace both her Latina and American identities.

“Even if your Spanish is a little broken like mine is, and you kind of flip-flop with, ‘Am I Latina or am I American?’ You don’t really need to be either-or,” Tello said. “You can just be yourself here.”

Marketing Director Citlali Almanza said the company also provides an opportunity to show audiences that Latino identity goes beyond familiar stereotypes.

Actor Jose Alejandro Amoros said the organization is introducing West Michigan audiences to theatrical traditions that are not often part of local productions.

“We are a community that exists, and it’s growing, and there’s a lot of talent here,” Amoros said. “And it’s a good opportunity for people to come out of their shell and share their talents with the community.”

The company will present three short works during a night of Spanish-language microtheater at 7 p.m. Friday at The Stray in Grand Rapids.

Its work is also expanding beyond live performances.

Teatro Hispano de Michigan is partnering with Grandville Avenue Arts and Humanities to provide free bilingual theater classes for students in fifth through 12th grades. The “Script to Stage” program will introduce students to acting and behind-the-scenes careers, including makeup, costuming, prop creation and set design.

“We want to be able to bridge that gap and build artists from a young age all the way to older,” Soto said.

Although its productions are performed in Spanish, Soto said people do not need to understand the language to connect with the stories.

“You don’t need to speak Spanish to know what a dramatic exit is, or what a big burst of emotion is, or what love and passion look like,” Soto said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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