Suspect in custody after bank robbery in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after police say a bank was robbed on Grand Rapids' southeast side Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at Huntington Bank on Brenton Road SE near Burton Street SE around 9:30 a.m.

They say the suspect, who was not armed, took off with an undisclosed amount of money before officers arrived. No one was hurt, police say.

Grand Rapids police and the FBI responded to the scene. Police say Flock camera data helped them identify a possible suspect. They then investigated further and found the suspect on Eastern Avenue SE near Prince Street SE. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

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