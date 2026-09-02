GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A clearer picture is coming into focus of plans to redevelop the former Stocking Elementary School property on Grand Rapids' west side, months after a controversial last-minute switch in who the school board selected to lead the project.

Commonwealth Development Corporation of America is requesting special land use approval from the planning commission at its Sept. 10 meeting. The Wisconsin-based organization plans to construct two new buildings and convert the old Grand Rapids Public Schools building into housing with some community space.

Watch FOX17 reporter Matt Witkos story in the video below:

Stocking Elementary redevelopment plan takes shape ahead of key planning meeting

The proposed development would create a 48-unit affordable housing apartment community, with mostly one- and two-bedroom units and a few three-bedroom units.

The property currently includes what was a softball diamond and green space that neighbors say remains an active part of the community.

"To me, it's everything. It's an opportunity for my kids to go play. It's an opportunity for the community to come and use it together," Dan Homrich said.

"People usually go play over there because, like, it's abandoned and stuff," Cameron Kramer said.

"I know people like using that park with their kids and stuff. It'd be cool to have some of that playground still there, or some kind of park element," Bill Davis said.

The developer, which has redeveloped old schools across the country and in Grand Rapids, is planning to keep the playground that many neighbors requested. A small community garden is also part of the plan.

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The project has drawn scrutiny since the Grand Rapids Public Schools board voted 5-3 to select Commonwealth Development Corporation of America — overriding a recommendation from GRPS administration to go with the West Grand Neighborhood Organization, which had hoped to transform the property into a community hub for West Side neighbors.

West Grand Neighborhood Organization Executive Director Annette Vandenberg said the outcome leaves her organization still searching for a permanent home.

"We'll be able to rent that (community space). But it doesn't do anything for the day-to-day that's happening in our neighborhoods (for) our residents. So having to schedule that out makes it hard, which is why we're still looking for our own building," Vandenberg said.

Vandenberg acknowledged the developer incorporated some community input but said key elements were lost.

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"They did add some elements that the community wanted, but it still is going to take away our basketball court for our families," Vandenberg said. "We're going to have a small community garden, but it's not going to be as much as what the neighbors had originally envisioned. And there's going to be more buildings and parking lots on the property than the neighbors wanted."

The planning commission meeting on the special land use request is scheduled for Sept. 10.

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