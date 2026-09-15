Registration for Grand Rapids' largest 25-mile road race, Amway River Bank Run now open

GRAND RAPIDS, (WXMI) — The 50th Annual Amway River Bank Run registration has opened up for the 2027 race.

Registration is now officially open for the 50th annual Amway River Bank Run, signaling the start of preparations for the 2027 event. As the largest 25K road race in Grand Rapids, organizers anticipate thousands of participants will sign up for this milestone edition, which features the signature 25K distance alongside 10K and 5K run and walk categories, as well as the 25K wheelchair and handcycle competition.

The race is set to take place on Saturday, May 8, 2027. Since the start of the charity program in 2009, organizers report that more than $2.4 million has been raised for charity partners such as Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, Kids Food Basket, Paws with a Cause, and Refugee Education Center.

To register, click here.

The run turns 50 this year, and its roots go back to 1978, when it was known as the Old Kent River Bank Run. After the bank merged with Fifth Third Bank, the name was changed in 2001 to reflect the new owners, and finally became the Amway River Bank Run in 2018.

The race would go on to hold multiple prestigious events and is the site of the Men's 25 K American record (1:12:15; 2025, set by Casey Clinger), the Women’s 25K American record (1:22:24; 2025, set by Carrie Ellwood), and has been the site of the USA 25 km Open Championships since 1995, according to the race's history page.

