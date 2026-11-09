Realistic toy gun prompts ‘high risk’ police response near Rapid Central Station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say a report of a person with a gun that prompted a police response near Rapid Central Station was actually a toy gun.

In an statement Monday, GRPD said they were called to a report of a weapons brandish at Rapid Central Station after security personnel reported that a person in a group of about 10 juveniles was showing a handgun.

Police said the group left the station walking west, and was located but "not initially cooperative."

The officer who responded transitioned to a "high risk" stop, police say, due to the report of a firearm and lack of cooperation.

Police said when more units arrived, the group was detained and a realistic toy gun that was missing the orange safety tip was recovered.

“We explained to the group that displaying a toy gun without the orange markings is dangerous, as it can be mistaken for a real weapon which is what occurred last night,” said Deputy Chief Mike Maycroft. “I am proud of the response of our officers, which was appropriate given the situation. I am also proud of their deescalation tactics that safely and successfully resolved this incident. There were no injuries and no threats to the public. Parents were contacted and informed of the situation.”

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