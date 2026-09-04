GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ottawa Hills Bengals girls varsity volleyball team is heading into a new season with a younger roster and high expectations.

The Bengals lost 10 seniors after last season, pushing the team to rely on players moving up from the junior varsity team. Despite the roster turnover, head coach Melena Kohler said she has been impressed by what she has seen so far.

WATCH: Ottawa Hills volleyball team eyes continued growth after losing 10 seniors from last season

Ottawa Hills volleyball team eyes continued growth after losing 10 seniors from last season

"With what I've seen in the last two weeks. I keep telling them that. They're surprising me, so that's always a good thing," Kohler said.

MATT WITKOS

The team competes in one of the state's toughest conferences.

"We're playing in one of the hardest conferences in the state of Michigan for volleyball," Kohler said.

Among the players stepping into a larger role is sophomore Raylin Mitchner, a middle blocker who came up from the JV team. Mitchner said she has clear goals for the season.

"This season, I'm hoping that we can come home with a lot of wins. Really my main goal: to get a lot of wins and just grow as a team, as a whole program really," Mitchner said.

MATT WITKOS

"I just hope to get as many kills and blocks as I can this season," Mitchner said.

Kohler and others in the athletic department have taken notice of Mitchner's competitive drive and development.

"Skill-wise, she has grown insane the last few years," Kohler said.

MATT WITKOS

Mitchner said the competitive environment is part of what drives her.

"I really love how competitive it is and stuff," Mitchner said.

With only three seniors expected to graduate after this season, Kohler said she is focused on building something that lasts.

"These kids are going to build together the next four years. I'll only lose three seniors this year, so it'll be good for the years to come," Kohler said.

The Bengals are currently 1-1 on the season. Their next match is Sept. 8 against Forest Hills Eastern.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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