New mental health and substance abuse program to open in Grand Rapids on October 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There will soon be a new option for people in West Michigan looking for support for mental health or substance abuse. Still Water Peer Respite is scheduled to begin receiving guests on Monday, October 3.

Still Water Peer Respite will be located in a four-bedroom house at 775 Leonard Street, Northeast in Grand Rapids. The program is described as a homelike environment that provides non-clinical, community-based support to people without inpatient hospitalization. Admission into the program will be voluntary. Guests will be able to stay for up to seven nights.

The program will be operated by the Hope Network, with support from Network180. It will be staffed by peers who have experience navigating the mental health system, as well as knowledge of available resources.

Still Water Peer Respite will begin receiving guests on Monday, October 3.

