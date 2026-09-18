NEW boutique hotel coming to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — CWD Real Estate Investment is bringing a new boutique hotel to Pearl Street in downtown Grand Rapids, partnering with a hotel group that specializes in transforming older buildings into destination spots.

The new property will be called The Vault Hotel - Grand Rapids and will be housed in the historic Michigan Trust Building, which served as the first headquarters for President Gerald R. Ford and was the site of a speech by President Teddy Roosevelt in 1902.

The hotel will feature 63 rooms ranging from 350 to 500 square feet. Room prices will vary depending on the time of year but start around $300.

MATT WITKOS

The project will bring back to life four-and-a-half floors of the landmark building. The new hotel will preserve its rich history while introducing new lodging, wellness, dining, and gathering experiences in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

Among the planned features is a speakeasy built inside the building's two-story old vault.

Vault Hotel CEO Jen Julien said the project is well-timed given the momentum building in the city.

"I mean we're we're really excited about the growth of the different things Grand Rapids has going on between the amphitheater and the sports teams and everything kind of taking shape here, so I wish we would have opened a year ago, but yeah, we're excited," Julien said.

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Construction is set to begin in 2027, with the goal of opening before the summer of 2028.

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