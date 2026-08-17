GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids neighbor’s petition and outreach to city officials has resulted in a roundabout being installed at the intersection of Coit and Guild on the city's northeast side.

This is part of a broader effort the city says cost over $250,000 to make several neighborhood streets safer.

Hunter Hubres has lived on the corner since 2021 with his family. After repeated crashes near his home, he began contacting the city to push for a solution he and his family could feel safer being outside.

"When we lost the guardrail and wanting to get another one, I kind of just sat around and twiddled my thumbs and hoped something would happen. When I saw nothing was happening with it, once I started contacting the city, they've been super responsive," Hubres said.

Hubres showed a number of videos right at that intersection where people either crashed into his front lawn or into a nearby neighbor’s property.

MATT WITKOS

"A few other notable incidents: we've we had someone smash into a guardrail, people smash into cars. Most drivers are not drunk; they're just going too fast," Hubres said.

Hubres started a petition to push for changes, and more than a year ago the city installed a temporary roundabout at the intersection. He said the impact was immediate.

"The temporary traffic circle, we had several major crashes each year, a bunch of minor ones. When the temporary one went in, we had nothing," Hubres said.

Neighbor's push for safer intersection leads to roundabout construction on city's northeast side

The change also gave his two daughters more freedom to play outside.

"We play in the front yard a ton now, especially since the temporary roundabout went in. It's been a night and day difference. We haven't had a single incident, so it feels a lot safer to play in the front yard," Hubres said.

Now, construction crews are on site installing a permanent roundabout. Hubres said the project should be completed in the next couple of weeks. He has a simple message for drivers once it opens.

"Just please follow the rules of the road," Hubres said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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