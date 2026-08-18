GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is drawing more visitors, and the numbers back it up. Hotel stays jumped 12% from May to June, according to Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., and year-over-year growth is also trending upward.

Experience GR Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Janet Korn said July saw 3% growth compared to the same time last year.

"We know we're attracting more people here when those hotel numbers are growing," Korn said.

More visitors are bringing money into Grand Rapids, including a stop by Five Finger Death Punch

Korn pointed to the Acrisure Amphitheater as a key driver of that momentum.

"The Acrisure Amphitheater, it's a fantastic addition to our downtown. Not only is it an amazing venue for a show, it's right in the heart of our city," Korn said.

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She also said more is on the way.

"I think as we connect the trails along the shores of the river and it becomes a destination asset — that'll be there every day. That won't necessarily rely on a show or a game to be able to be a destination attractor. We also are optimistic about the soccer team," Korn said.

The soccer stadium is scheduled to be completed in 2027. Restoring the rapids is also expected to be finished that same year.

Downtown restaurants are already feeling the impact. Henry Lim, general manager at Nagoya Hibachi Sushi in downtown Grand Rapids, said the amphitheater is bringing in more business, especially on weekdays. Server Brandon Schafer recently served the band Five Finger Death Punch at the restaurant.

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"We do notice an increase in foot traffic. I believe it has something to do with the amphitheater opening up. I think these events have brought out more people downtown," Lim said.

Lim said the boost has been good for everyone at the restaurant.

"I think servers have seen an increase in sales, which means everybody's happy. The owner's happy, and the employees are happy too," Lim said.

He said the restaurant may need to grow its team to keep up with demand.

"We might have to add up more staff in order to keep up with the extra flow," Lim said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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