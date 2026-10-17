Michigan Rep. Hillary Scholten sent threatening letter with white powder at Grand Rapids office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — A Michigan congresswoman received a threatening letter containing an unidentified white powder at her office Friday.

U.S. Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten received the letter at her Grand Rapids office, according to a news release from her office. The letter claimed to be from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and referenced a civil war beginning after the election, Scholten's spokesperson said.

“My first thoughts today are with my staff who opened the mail and the first responders on the scene. Everyone is safe. The people who work in congressional offices are public servants. They work every day to help constituents and serve their communities. No one should ever feel unsafe doing that work," Scholten said.

Letters containing suspicious substances have been mailed to congressional and election offices nationwide, according to the Associated Press.

Priscilla Yeverino, a spokesperson for the DSA, denied its involvement, and pointed out that the return address listed on the envelopes has not been occupied by it in more than a decade. "Needless to say, we are not involved with these letters and we were glad to learn no one was harmed," Yeverino said in a statement to FOX 17.

Yevernio also condemned threats and violence against political leaders of any affiliation, and said that the DSA plans to cooperate with authorities and support their investigation.

Both the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into the threat.