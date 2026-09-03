GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is suspending work and lifting lane restrictions on 91 out of 156 projects statewide to ease holiday traffic congestion during Labor Day weekend.



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MDOT suspends construction on 60 Percent of road projects for Labor Day weekend

Starting Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. through the morning of Sept. 8, MDOT will pull back construction barrels on nearly 60 percent of its road projects. The department says this move will improve safety for both workers and motorists during the busy holiday weekend.

Daren Bower

However, drivers should still expect some equipment, traffic shifts, and lane closures to remain in place. Officials remind everyone to buckle up, stay alert, and put away devices.

"So, you can go to MI Drive at Michigan.gov. It shows every work zone, and you can zoom in on your route to see exactly what's going to be restricted on your route, whether it's a lane closure or a ramp closure or a total closure with a detour," said John Richard, MDOT Grand Region Communications. "But we'd lift as many restrictions as we possibly can because we know there's going to be, you know, an extra million people hitting the road this weekend."

Paige Meyer

Travelers heading up north should note that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon for the annual Bridge Walk. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be stopped at designated exits during this time.

CLICK HERE for a link to MI Drive.

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