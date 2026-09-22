Man dead after being run over by a rail car at a Grand Rapids rail yard Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Fire Department and the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed one person is dead following what is being described as a workplace death.

According to Grand Rapids officials, a man is dead after being run over by a rail car at the rail yard southwest of downtown along Freeman Avenue.

In a news release Monday, officials said co-workers found the man and immediately called 911, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Officials are investigating this as an accidental death, but the investigation remains open.

The Kent County Medical Examiner will release the formal cause of death at a later date.