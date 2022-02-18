Watch
24-year-old man critically injured in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting took place outside a gas station in the area of Burton Street and Prospect Avenue.

We’re told the 24-year-old victim checked into a nearby hospital with numerous gunshot wounds as police investigated.

A suspect description is not currently available.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

