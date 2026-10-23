How to watch Detroit Pistons broadcasts with an antenna in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Watching the Detroit Pistons hasn’t always been easy for Brad Jansen and his basketball-loving son.

They attended a game against the Los Angeles Lakers last season, but at home, their options were more limited.

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How to watch Pistons broadcasts with an antenna in West Michigan

“We just been watching what's been available,” Jansen said. “Not a lot of Pistons games. They didn't get a lot of national coverage.”

With Pistons broadcasts coming to The Spot Grand Rapids 17, Jansen is looking forward to more opportunities to watch with his son, who recently started high school.

“Hopefully, my son will still be able to get some homework done if he's watching basketball all the time,” he said.

The station’s first regular-season Pistons broadcast airs Friday night. Fans with an antenna and adequate reception can watch the over-the-air broadcast without a monthly television subscription.

Jansen added an antenna to his home this spring after growing frustrated with rising prices for basic cable channels through his internet provider.

“We were just looking for a more economic way to just watch the few things we watch on live TV without having to keep paying the higher bills,” he said.

A friend recommended Jeramie Curtice, owner of Transition TV, who has been installing antennas since 2009.

Curtice said sports are a recurring topic among customers considering a switch. About one in 10 asks about basketball, and requests tend to increase before sports seasons begin.

“People want to watch Michigan teams,” he said.

For many customers, Curtice said, the decision comes down to whether they can justify another monthly bill.

“It's not because they can't afford it. It's that they can't justify it anymore,” he said.

His installations can connect multiple televisions throughout a house. He works in both new homes and existing homes switching from cable or satellite.

Curtice said a successful installation involves more than attaching an antenna to a roof. He chooses equipment, checks its direction and reception, and makes sure the outdoor setup is weatherproof.

“The installations that I do are really durable antennas, really durable setup,” he said. “Something that's going to last decades rather than just for a short period of time.”

Curtice said terrain, weather and household electronics, including some LED lights, can affect reception. His work includes identifying interference and helping customers resolve it.

Once an antenna is connected to a compatible television, viewers need to scan for channels through the TV’s settings.

For Jansen, the antenna has been working well. Now, he and his son will have more chances to find their team on TV.

“It's going to be a little more regular opportunity for us to watch,” he said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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