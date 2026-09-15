Hispanic Heritage Month begins with focus on Grand Rapids’ Latino community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Omar Cuevas moved with his family from Southern California to Grand Rapids 35 years ago, they were searching for jobs and connections in an unfamiliar community.

His family turned to the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan for help navigating schools, finding employment opportunities and accessing food assistance.

“My mom reaches out to the Hispanic Center to find out, hey, where do I send my our kids to school? How do I make connections?” Cuevas said.

His parents eventually found careers and built a life in West Michigan. Cuevas now serves on the Hispanic Center’s board, making his relationship with the organization a full-circle experience.

“The center means a promise to our community that regardless of how tough life can be sometimes, there is an organization that's committed to the support of families beyond Latinos, beyond Hispanics,” Cuevas said.

The center’s history began with Latino families gathering in basements, beauty salons and restaurants to help newcomers adjust to life in West Michigan.

“The Latin American Council was born out of that in the late 60s, and that eventually, about 10 years later, became the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan,” Hispanic Center of Western Michigan Vice President of Programs Zoraida Vélez said.

Established in 1978, the center now provides family support, workforce development, education and language services. Its programs and events reach roughly 30,000 people across West Michigan each year.

Although the organization remains focused on the Hispanic and Latino community, Hispanic Center of Western Michigan President Melissa Boughner said its services are open to everyone.

"Whether it's our food distribution, you can come and and receive those services. Our translation services are actually available in almost 50 different languages. So it is it is not just for Hispanic or Spanish speakers," Boughner said.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, recognizing the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

And while Hispanic Heritage Month provides a designated time to celebrate, Boughner says that pride is present inside the center every day.

“It isn't just a month, right? It's a celebration that happens for us, especially for us in the community, it's a daily thing. It's a celebration of our language, our culture, our accents," Boughner said.

Vélez said the month is about more than recognizing the Latino community’s presence in West Michigan. It also celebrates what Latino residents have accomplished while working alongside the broader community.

“We're celebrating not just the fact that Latinos are here, that we have a presence,” Vélez said. “In West Michigan, many of us have called it home, and we need to celebrate that, that we get to be ourselves in Grand Rapids.”

For Cuevas, the center’s legacy can be seen in the foundation his family built and his opportunity to support the next generation.

“Looking back, I see the foundation of our life here in West Michigan. The Hispanic Center played a role in that,” Cuevas said. “I am excited to figure out what I can do to make sure that I can continue to pay it forward.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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