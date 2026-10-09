Hispanic Center of Western Michigan welcomes community to remodeled home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After operating out of a temporary location, the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan is back in its remodeled building and inviting the community to see the changes.

The center will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at 1204 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW in Grand Rapids. Visitors can tour the building, meet staff and learn about the organization’s services. Light appetizers will be available.

“It’s wonderful to be back home,” said Melissa Boughner, the center’s president. “Our team has been so excited awaiting this day, and it’s finally here.”

A $1 million grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity helped fund renovations, including improvements to the plumbing, heating and cooling system, roof and parking lot.

Inside, the work included new flooring, paint and walls to make better use of the building’s space. Boughner said the center added offices and designated classrooms where programs can take place with fewer interruptions.

The open house is also a chance for people who have never visited the center to become familiar with the building before seeking support.

“We have been waiting to welcome everybody back to walk through, see the space, become comfortable with the space, so that when you’re ready and need our services, you know where to come,” Boughner said.

The renovations come alongside other changes at the organization, including a new brand identity and a redesigned website expected to launch later this month.

The center is also preparing for the active phase of its Heart at the Centro capital campaign, which aims to build its long-term capacity to meet community needs.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube