Grand Rapids seeks public input on proposed 2027-2032 Parks and Recreation Master Plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids Department of Parks and Recreation is asking residents to help shape the future of local parks, trails and recreation.

Now through Dec. 1, the city’s proposed 2027-2032 Parks and Recreation Master Plan is available for review, with residents being encouraged to review the draft plan and share their thoughts on it.

The city says the plan, which is updated every five years and developed in accordance with Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) guidelines, serves as a roadmap for future investments in the city’s parks and recreation system and identifies community needs, establishes goals and priorities.

It also guides park improvements, recreational facilities and programs, and natural spaces.

The five-year plan is required for communities seeking certain state and federal recreation grants, including funding through the Michigan DNR Trust Fund and U.S. Department of the Interior Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The city will also host a public hearing on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the City Commission Chambers to provide community members with an opportunity to share feedback on the proposed plan before its adoption.

The draft plan can be viewed online here.

Hard copies are also available at the Cook Library Center (1100 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW), the department office (1500 Scribner Ave. NW) and at the following Grand Rapids Public Library locations:



Main Library (111 Library St. NE)

Seymour Branch (2350 Eastern Ave. SE)

Van Belkum Branch (1563 Plainfield Ave. NE)

West Side Branch (713 Bridge St. NW)

Residents can submit comments online by emailing parkinfo@grcity.us or by writing to the Department of Parks & Recreation (1500 Scribner Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504) by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

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